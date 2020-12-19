Aeron Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $136,118.50 and $69,651.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00385591 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017168 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.82 or 0.02399953 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.