Aeternity (AE) Hits Market Capitalization of $43.12 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $43.12 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 373,283,865 coins and its circulating supply is 327,462,922 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

