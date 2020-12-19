Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Trading Down 11.2% on Insider Selling

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s share price dropped 11.2% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 967,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,859,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Specifically, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

