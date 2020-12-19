Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Trading Down 11.2% on Insider Selling

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s share price dropped 11.2% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 967,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,859,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Specifically, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit