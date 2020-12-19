Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $44,843.10 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aflac by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aflac by 39.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 1,015.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after buying an additional 1,033,575 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

