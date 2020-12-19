Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)’s share price was down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 137,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 218,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.16.

About Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.