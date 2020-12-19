AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.33 ($14.51).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €14.04 ($16.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.68. AIXTRON SE has a one year low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a one year high of €14.13 ($16.62). The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

