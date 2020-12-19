Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after buying an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after buying an additional 1,435,322 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,667,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 745,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

