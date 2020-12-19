Albany International Corp. (AIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 8th

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Albany International has increased its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Albany International alerts:

NYSE AIN opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.40. Albany International has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $79.91.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIN. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.