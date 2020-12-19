Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 63,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Allegion were worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.