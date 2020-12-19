AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,439.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,927 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

