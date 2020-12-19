Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAL. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.