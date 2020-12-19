AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,673,988.30 in Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UHAL stock opened at $443.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.74. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $450.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth $1,665,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 34.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth $509,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth $299,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UHAL. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

