Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ameren by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,128,000 after purchasing an additional 76,719 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 381,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

