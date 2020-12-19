American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $117.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,394,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.22. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Analyst Recommendations for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit