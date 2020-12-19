American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $117.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,394,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.22. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

