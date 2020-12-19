American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.83. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.24. 1,891,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,736. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average of $144.59. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

