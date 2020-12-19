AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.13% of AMERISAFE worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $97,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.