Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. BorgWarner posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 59.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 24,819 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 816,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BorgWarner by 109.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,779 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $38.62. 5,467,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

