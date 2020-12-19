Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $917.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Brunswick by 5.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brunswick by 12.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $20,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

BC traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,908. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.