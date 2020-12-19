Analysts Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Johnson Controls International also reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.28.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,405,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,859. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

