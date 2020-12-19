Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.55 Million

Analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to announce $14.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $15.10 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $62.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $63.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $71.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonim Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.62. 685,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.20.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

