Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Post -$1.36 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 389.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($4.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after buying an additional 926,711 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $36,723,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $29,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,137.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after buying an additional 556,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after buying an additional 484,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

H traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. 517,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.54. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

