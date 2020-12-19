Analysts Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Target Price at $11.81

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $139,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 637,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $13.48.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Analyst Recommendations for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit