Analysts Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Target Price at $11.81

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $139,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 637,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $13.48.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

