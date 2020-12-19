Analysts Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT at $70.87

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

DFS traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.99. 5,843,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

