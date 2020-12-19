Analysts Set Expectations for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $7.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.08 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

