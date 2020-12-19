Analysts Set Expectations for Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $17.32 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

