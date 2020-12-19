Analysts Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Target Price at $180.57

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 94.5% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $161.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day moving average of $168.78. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

