Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target at $133.38

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.38.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,222,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,782,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

