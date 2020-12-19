Analyzing Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) & RPC (NYSE:RES)

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and RPC (NYSE:RES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of RPC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.6% of RPC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cal Dive International and RPC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RPC $1.22 billion 0.58 -$87.11 million ($0.12) -27.67

Cal Dive International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RPC.

Volatility & Risk

Cal Dive International has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPC has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cal Dive International and RPC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A RPC -32.25% -8.40% -6.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cal Dive International and RPC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A RPC 3 3 1 0 1.71

RPC has a consensus price target of $3.11, indicating a potential downside of 6.25%. Given RPC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RPC is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Summary

RPC beats Cal Dive International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cal Dive International Company Profile

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. It operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

