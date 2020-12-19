Analyzing Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) & Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Fangdd Network Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 1.65 $30.33 million $6.01 3.86 Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million 1.29 -$73.31 million ($4.14) -1.90

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group. Fangdd Network Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Office Properties Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 11.75% 4.35% 1.77% Fangdd Network Group -28.34% -51.39% -18.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and Fangdd Network Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.08%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Fangdd Network Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

