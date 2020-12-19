Analyzing Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Maxcom Telecomunicaciones alerts:

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -26.37% -22.17% -7.26% Shenandoah Telecommunications 11.02% 14.53% 3.78%

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -5.89, meaning that its share price is 689% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $74.26 million 0.06 -$2.66 million N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications $633.91 million 3.46 $54.94 million $1.10 40.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 2 0 0 1.67

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.82%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two customer addresses within the same local area; MPLS service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company also offers wifi, security, SMS, and cloud PBX services. It serves hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, retail, manufacture, and building sectors, as well as general companies. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, the company provides network service to 844,194 postpaid and 274,012 prepaid subscribers. The Broadband segment offers broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky. This segment also leases fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services; and voice and digital subscriber line telephone services. The Tower segment owns 225 cell towers and leased spaces. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.