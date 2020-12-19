Analyzing Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $86.76 million 1.33 $15.75 million $0.69 7.48 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 19.41% 8.23% 0.98% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Riverview Bancorp and First Niles Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats First Niles Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. It accepts checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers various loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

