Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

ANIK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.83 million, a PE ratio of -95.32, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.08. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

