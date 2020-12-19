AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

AOWDF stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -238.01 and a beta of -0.11. AO World has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

