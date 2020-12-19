AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.
NASDAQ:APPF opened at $172.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.14. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $180.56.
In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AppFolio by 35.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,350,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AppFolio by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,312,000 after buying an additional 121,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AppFolio by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $22,065,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
