AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $172.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.14. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. Analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AppFolio by 35.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,350,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AppFolio by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,312,000 after buying an additional 121,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AppFolio by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $22,065,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.