Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lcnb Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 266.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 310.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,797,427,000 after acquiring an additional 44,382,768 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

