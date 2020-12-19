Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $5.20. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 2,783 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 304.46% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

