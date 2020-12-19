AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $819,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR opened at $134.10 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average of $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.