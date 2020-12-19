AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $48.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $3,211,646. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.