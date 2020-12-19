Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

ACGL stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

