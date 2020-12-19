Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 173,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 124.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 173,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 681.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $149,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.