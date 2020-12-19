Argan (NYSE:AGX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Argan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Argan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Argan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE AGX opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $703.23 million, a PE ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.63. Argan has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,098,300.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $491,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $1,603,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the second quarter valued at about $946,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Argan by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argan by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

