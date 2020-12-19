Argentum (ARG) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.