Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) CEO Victor Grizzle Sells 19,158 Shares

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Victor Grizzle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $38,921,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,860,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,868,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,572,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,543,000 after acquiring an additional 358,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 279.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 180,026 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWI shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

