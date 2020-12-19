Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.06

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.06 and last traded at $78.76, with a volume of 7378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.63.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 9,575 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $759,489.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

