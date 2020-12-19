Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCCI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $483.94 million, a P/E ratio of 100.85, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

