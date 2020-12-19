Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DouYu International by 1,239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 285,291 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.12.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded DouYu International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.