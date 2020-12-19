Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,286 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of The Buckle worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Buckle during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Buckle by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the second quarter worth about $158,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Buckle by 11.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Buckle during the second quarter worth about $251,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $564,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,900.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,505.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,088 shares of company stock worth $2,522,962. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. Analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

