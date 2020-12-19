Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $637,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 240,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $375,015,000 after acquiring an additional 137,939 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $167.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of -293.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

