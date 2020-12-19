Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $20.07 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

