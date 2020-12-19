Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000.
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $20.07 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66.
RXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.
Rackspace Technology Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
