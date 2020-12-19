Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 92,789 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 92,789 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after purchasing an additional 163,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AtriCure by 176.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 95,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 1.06.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Scott William Drake acquired 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,599.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,007 shares of company stock worth $1,471,883 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

